Introducing Sustainability Risk Advisors

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability expert Mark Tulay announced today the launch of Sustainability Risk Advisors, (SRA) , focusing on advancing the metrics, measurement and management of corporate sustainability performance at a critical time for businesses across the globe. With more than 25 years in the sustainability/CSR movement, Tulay has played a key role in advancing Environmental, Social and Environmental and Governance (ESG) metrics, measurement, business-investor collaborations and sustainable investing. Mark will serve as the Founder and CEO of SRA, effective immediately.

"In a world fraught with uncertainties, companies and investors have an unprecedented opportunity to stand out with a bold vision. I created Sustainability Risk Advisors to help deliver a new operating system for capitalism that points the way to a brighter future for generations to come. Companies and investors that remain on the sidelines will lose their opportunity to help shape a flourishing company and sustainable future. I am thrilled to launch SRA to push for a healthier, more sustainable world."

In his new role, Mark will also serve as a Senior Associate for the AHC Group , an organization that convenes experts in corporate strategy and social response since 1981. "We warmly welcome Mark and his SRA colleagues to AHC to make companies more competitive as he strives to make the world a more sustainable place," said Bruce Piasecki, AHC Founder and CEO.

Based in Vienna, Virginia, Sustainability Risk Advisors specializes in:

Sustainability Risk Management

Sustainable Investing/Finance

Product Sustainability and Supply Chain management

Sustainability Reporting

For more information about Sustainability Risk Advisors and Mark Tulay, please visit sustainabilityrisk.org | Twitter: MarkTulayESG | LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/mtulay For press inquiries, please contact: Mary Beth Wood | marybethwood@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Mary Beth Wood | marybethwood@gmail.com | 240-507-9152

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-sustainability-risk-advisors-300879010.html

SOURCE Sustainability Risk Advisors