INTRODUCING TEAM CUP NOODLES WITH ACTION SPORTS STARS

Creator of instant ramen debuts roster of leading professional athletes in surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding as part of the brand's U.S. ambassador team

GARDENA, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cup Noodles , one of the beloved brands of Nissin Foods USA, announces Team Cup Noodles, the official ambassador team for the iconic instant ramen noodle brand. Surfer Kanoa Igarashi, professional skateboarder Dashawn Jordan and snowboarder Lucas Foster embody the brand's core pillars, together joining Cup Noodles as part of the brand's inaugural line-up and commitment to the action sports category.

Nissin Foods USA, announces Team Cup Noodles, the official action sports ambassador team for the instant ramen brand.

With the mission to unite action sports fanatics and noodle connoisseurs across the country, each Team Cup Noodles athlete will capture the innovative spirit of the brand in and out of competitions throughout the season, share inspiring stories and highlight captivating experiences that celebrate the camaraderie of the surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding communities. Fans will have the chance to interact directly with their favorite Team Cup Noodles sports star through social media content, on-site fan activations and exclusive events that will leave them inspired to pursue their passions fearlessly.

"We are excited to welcome Kanoa Igarashi, Dashawn Jordan and Lucas Foster to the Cup Noodles family as the very first members of Team Cup Noodles," said Mike Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. "Their unparalleled talent, dedication and commitment to their respective sports align perfectly with our brand values of innovation, creativity and originality. Together, we will inspire and encourage individuals to chase their aspirations and push themselves to new heights."

Olympic silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi, a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional surfing, brings an unwavering commitment to defying the status quo and stated, "After a long day of surfing, there's nothing that refuels me better than the comforting warmth of Cup Noodles. It is a meal I grew up on, which is why I'm thrilled to be a part of Team Cup Noodles, it's reminiscent of my childhood and the early days when I first found my passion for surfing."

Professional skateboarder Dashawn Jordan, widely recognized as one of the most talented skateboarders of his generation, delivers unmatched creativity, style and innovation and noted of the brand, "I'm very stoked to join the Cup Noodles family! The brand has been a major part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I can't wait to pay it forward to the next generation. I'm glad that they chose to partner with me as they explore and give back to skateboarding."

U.S. Olympic snowboarder Lucas Foster, renowned for his technical prowess and unmatched style, is an exceptional talent disrupting the sport who shared, "Becoming one of the first athletes to join Team Cup Noodles is a huge honor. There's a creative spirit ingrained in the brand that is alike with my approach to creating new tricks and attacking the slopes. This partnership promises an exhilarating journey that fans will enjoy every step of the way."

The addition of the three action sports athletes to the team signals the start of an extraordinary adventure for Cup Noodles as it plans to continue fostering and developing this team of ambassadors into a vital pillar of the brand. Additional athletes will be announced in the future as the team continues to grow and feature an impressive roster of athletes disrupting their sport.

Stay tuned for updates from Team Cup Noodles as they head into competition this season and ignite the excitement for exploration with fans nationwide.

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that" peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, and Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

