05.04.2022 21:16:00

Introducing The Best Of Money Awards: 313 Canadian Products Ranked Across 36+ Personal Finance Categories

MONCTON, N.B, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The most comprehensive personal finance awards in Canada has officially launched on moneyGenius, showcasing more than 36 top products in 7 finance categories. Over 2 years in the making, the first ever Best Of Money Awards are entirely based on Genius Ratings, a bias-free calculation which includes in-depth comparison and analysis of the features each product offers Canadian consumers.

"After creditcardGenius was launched as the most sophisticated credit card comparison tool in the country, we wondered what the next step could be in personal finance education," said Stephen Weyman, Co-Founder of moneyGenius. "So we developed a robust system for ranking all types of financial products, not just credit cards. Our goal is to help Canadians cut through the noise and find products that are actually worth their time."

Today, moneyGenius has reviewed 420 features across 313 finance products, with plans to continue adding more products on a weekly basis. These products cover all aspects of consumer finances, with rankings in banking, credit cards, mortgages, investing, loans, insurance, and software.

Select preview of Best Of Money Awards winners:

Category

Winner

Best savings account

KOHO Earn Interest

Best chequing account

Scotiabank Ultimate Package

Best mortgage

Tangerine Closed Fixed Rate Mortgage

Best robo advisor

Questwealth

Best online broker

CIBC Investor's Edge

Best tax software

Wealthsimple Tax

Best credit score software

MogoAccount

Best health insurance

Blue Cross

Best car insurance

CAA

Best personal loan

Coast Capital Savings Auto Finance

All 36+ categories are listed on the Best Of Money Awards page.

About WeyMedia Inc:

Trusted by over 275,000 readers and subscribers every month, WeyMedia is a leading Canadian personal finance company. moneyGenius was launched as HowToSaveMoney in 2010, providing Canadians with the tools to make every dollar count. Then creditcardGenius was launched in 2017, providing Canadians with the only tool that compares 126+ features of 180 Canadian credit cards using math-based ratings and rankings that respond to consumer's individual needs, instantly. Their new cash back rewards program, called GeniusCash, offers extra cash to anyone approved for featured credit card offers through creditcardGenius.   

Media contact: 
JJ Beh 
1-416-886-6557
jj@moneygenius.ca                                                                                                            

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-best-of-money-awards-313-canadian-products-ranked-across-36-personal-finance-categories-301518322.html

SOURCE Weymedia Inc

