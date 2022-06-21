Introducing the Electric 2023 Living Vehicle with Industry-Changing Solar Water Generation Technology

The 2023 model is Living Vehicle's most self-sufficient trailer to date. The game-changing integrated water from air system allows owners to stay off-grid longer than ever before.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After much anticipation, Living Vehicle, a luxury electric travel trailer with impressively powerful off-grid capabilities, announces its 2023 model, bringing the company closer than ever to its ultimate goal of achieving a Net-Zero offering. The Living Vehicle 2023 Travel Trailer allows owners to travel far away from campgrounds and overcrowded RV parks. The 2023 Living Vehicle is a traveling solar power plant capable of creating an endless water supply to allow its owners to remain off-grid longer than ever before.

The 2023 Living Vehicle is the first vehicle (trailer or otherwise) to produce its water with the innovative Watergen water system that uses humidity in the air to create potable water. With more solar power than most traditional homes, this technologically independent trailer is the epitome of luxury unplugged™ with a robust LVEngergy power system, offering complete energy independence to power all onboard equipment. The 2023 model makes it possible for anyone, even professionals in the most demanding creative industries, to work anywhere with the Creative Studio, a mobile office jam-packed with state-of-the-art technology from Apple.

Living Vehicle blends autonomous technology and enduring, sustainable power with stunning, functional architecture to push the limits of modern nomadic living. The 2023 model is the most powerful trailer currently on the market and boasts luxe furnishings, gourmet appliances, seemingly endless storage space, and spa-like bathing. Living Vehicle's founders, Matthew and Joanna Hofmann, created Living Vehicle from their own firsthand experiences to challenge the status quo of living, traveling, and working from the road so the modern nomad can live without compromise.

"The 2023 Living Vehicle breaks down barriers for nomadic homeowners. It is our most powerful trailer to date, thanks to our proprietary LVEnergy system. Being able to create our water from air is monumental and allows travelers not to be limited by the size of their water tanks while on the go," said Matthew Hofmann. "Conventional trailer design is fundamentally a short-term solution designed for recreation, which in the end, is why they are called recreational vehicles, or RVs. Nomadic Living Vehicle homeowners enjoy both form and function with the freedom to remain safe, healthy, and connected longer while exploring the best and most remote destinations in North America without ever having to plug into a campsite or fill up their water tanks. Our vision for Living Vehicle is to support the best possible life, literally creating the very resources we as humans need – completely free from the grid."

Premium Drinking Water from Air

Watergen water-air generator is paired with Living Vehicle's oversized water tank, multiple redundant power sources, energy storage packs and off-road capabilities, allowing owners to comfortably extend their freedom on the road and in remote locations, longer than ever before. Access to 24-7 potable water is a central pillar in the ability to remain off-grid. As pioneers for the industry, Living Vehicle partnered with Watergen, leaders in sustainability, innovation, and luxury, offering the ultimate water from air technology, to fully integrate this system into the 2023 Living Vehicle structure. By partnering with Watergen and seamlessly incorporating the technology into its models, Living Vehicle has become one of just 15 companies worldwide to experience Watergen's on-the-go water generator integrated system.

The production of drinking water from humidity in the air via Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) is undeniably the best water extraction solution available today. The 2023 model units with Watergen give owners the independence and freedom to enjoy top-quality, mineral-rich water from the comfort of their Living Vehicle wherever their off-grid journeys take them, even in the most arid and remote locations. The technology also naturally reduces the vehicle owner's carbon footprint and plastic pollution by eliminating single-use plastic containers and transportation-related supply chain pollution.

Producing enough water for an entire family, the technology saves storage space, allows for ease of preparation for travel, extends the time one can spend off-grid, and eliminates the hassle of finding water sources en route. The INside system requires minor maintenance and provides up to 5 gallons of clean drinkable water per day.

"Watergen is proud to partner with Living Vehicle for the first mobile application to provide water on the go," said Michael Mirilashvili, President of Watergen. "This innovation now available in the 2023 Living Vehicle has been in the works for years and brings us closer to our vision to provide clean, safe, and sustainable drinking water around the clock, from any location."

The Most Powerful Off-Grid Office

Also made possible by Living Vehicle's energy-generating resources powered by the sun is the Living Vehicle Creative Studio, available in the 2023 model. The Living Vehicle Creative Studio is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology from Apple. These products allow modern professionals, who are heavily reliant on powerful hardware, to perform their job from anywhere. Living Vehicle is the only off-grid trailer with the power and devices to run a technology-reliant business harmoniously from the utmost remote locations without compromising on equipment or location.

Each Creative Studio comes fully loaded with a range of configurable hardware. The visual center of the Studio highlights Apple's Pro Display XDR, which features a 32-inch Retina 6K screen, or the Studio Display, an immersive 27-inch 5K Retina display. To power the Studio, options include a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max, which delivers game-changing performance and battery life, and features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide array of ports, a 1080p camera, industry-leading studio-quality mics, and a high-fidelity, six-speaker sound system.

For the ultimate dream studio experience, the Creative Studio may be configured with the Mac Studio with M1 Max or M1 Ultra, the world's most powerful chip in a personal computer. Like the mobile office, the entire Creative Studio is mounted above an 80" walnut one or two-person desk that can be effortlessly lowered without disturbing the active workspace, revealing a queen-sized Memory-Foam bed.

Now available for order at a base price of $339,995, all orders are custom manufactured with a 10–12-month lead time. The 2023 Living Vehicle is available in 3 models differentiated according to capability and amenities, including: CORE, MAX, and PRO, with the PRO being the flagship Living Vehicle.

For more information or order a 2023 Living Vehicle, please contact Living Vehicle at (805) 618-2462, or visit https://www.livingvehicle.com/ and @livingvehicle.

About Living Vehicle

Founded in 2017, Living Vehicle blends modern architecture and technology to create the ultimate luxury travel trailer. Quality comes first in these high-end adaptable spaces that allow you to live, travel, work, and seek adventure off-grid in any environment. With a passion for freedom, wellness, and sustainability, the company works every day toward a vision of a completely self-sufficient, net-zero mobile living space. For more information, visit https://www.livingvehicle.com/.

About Watergen

Watergen is an Israel-based company, owned by businessman and philanthropist Michael Mirilashvili, whose mission is to provide clean, safe drinking water to anyone and everywhere in the world. Watergen's patented technology extracts water from air in a highly efficient manner. By using food-grade materials and a multi-step cleaning and filtration process, it becomes a safe and delicious source of drinking water, without extracting and filtering ground water. Various forms and solutions can be implemented, addressing a wide variety of needs and locations. The water generator can be powered by any energy source, including solar panels, to make it 100% off-grid and 100% sustainable. The advanced technology makes it possible to produce water even in extremely arid climates, with just 20% humidity. For more information, visit https://www.watergen.com/.

