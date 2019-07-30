Introducing The Frederick - Residences At 1240 Beacon

BOSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Living, a division of Boston Realty Advisors and recognized market leader in the planning, design, marketing and sales of new luxury residential developments, officially launched "The Frederick" – a classic gut rehab in the heart of Coolidge Corner, Brookline – consisting of eight newly constructed two-bedroom, two-bath homes.

The Frederick was named for the father of American landscape architecture – Frederick Law Olmsted – and his transformation of Beacon Street in 1886 from a country road to a tree-lined boulevard. Inspired by Olmstead's concept, 1240 Beacon Street was originally developed as a traditional row house in 1910.

In June 2018, Haycon was retained to design and construct the extensive renovation for the residences at 1240 Beacon. Janice Dumont, CEO of Advisors Living said, "Nearly 120-years later, The Frederick has become the ideal blend of original design, impeccable craftsmanship and luxury living." She continued, "Given the scarcity of similar product in Brookline, we expect a high demand for these beautiful homes."

Each of the two bedroom, two bathroom homes are meticulously designed with an open concept and timeless style – all complimented by oversized windows that embrace the interior with natural light. The residences are outfitted with Nuheat radiant hardwood oak floors and a professional chef's kitchen, featuring a large island to seat four, custom white cabinets by Appleton, seamless quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suites all have walk-in closets and equally luxurious bathrooms.

Patrick Haydon, Partner at Haycon said, "We couldn't be happier with the product at The Frederick. Together with Advisors Living, we combined modern ingenuity with traditional eloquence to create an exclusive eight unit condominium residence that exemplifies urban living in style."

The Frederick is perfectly situated on the Green Line, steps from five T stops and within walking distance to Longwood Medical Area, Kenmore Square and Fenway Park. Located in the heart of Coolidge Corner, 1240 Beacon is surrounded by neighborhood restaurants and cafés, as well as the best mix of retail.

Similar in size, the eight luxury homes vary from 1,118 SF to 1,268 SF and are being marketed starting at $979,000. Parking and private outdoor space is available with a few select residences. The Advisors Living exclusive brokerage team consists of Manuel L. Davis, Kristy Ganong and Dave Costello. To schedule a tour and for more information, please visit 1240beacon.com.

