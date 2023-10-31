|
31.10.2023 15:21:00
Introducing the Hottest Trend of 2023: The Stainless Depot by Hogg Outfitter's Handle Tumblers
EDISON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over, ordinary water bottles and cups; there's a new sensation taking TikTok (and the world) by storm. Handle tumblers have arrived and they are quickly becoming the must-have "accessory" of the year. The Stainless Depot by Hogg Outfitters is proud to be at the forefront of this exciting trend. They have launched a wide range of Handle Tumblers to meet the needs of all enthusiasts.
Handle tumblers are the perfect blend of functionality and style, designed to make life easier while helping to stand out. These innovative tumblers assist in carrying a large cup of water with ease, eliminating the need for awkward balancing acts or fumbling with oversized bottles. With handle tumblers, hydration has never been so chic and effortless.
What sets The Stainless Depot by Hogg Outfitter's handle tumblers apart?
About Hogg Outfitters
Hogg Outfitters was started in early 2017. After gathering years of experience selling on Amazon, eBay and Walmart.com Hogg Outfitters' decided to manufacture their own tumblers. It all started in a private wholesale Facebook group and in just three short months, the group went from 10 members to 10,000 (and now over 84,000). This group is the perfect place for Hogg customer's to get inspiration for their cups - from glitter/epoxy, powder coating, sublimation, laser etching, etc., as well as be informed about any sales or new products!
Hogg Outfitters is headquartered in New Jersey and Texas. For more information, visit thestainlessdepotcompany.com
