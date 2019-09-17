Introducing the NEW Pantera Tools Mobile App Available Now

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a survey conducted by PlanGrid and FM, the construction industry spends roughly $178 Billion on fixing errors. Forty-eight percent of all "rework" and fixing errors in the United States are caused by miscommunication and poor data. Respondents went on to explain that the rework is due to inaccurate project data, or inability to access the information. The inaccuracy of the data was further followed by a lack of responsiveness from the data and information exchange. To avoid the influx of rework, firms are relying on construction software and technology. When implementing construction technology it's important to choose tools that enable teams to communicate and access accurate project data.

To escape the time and cost overruns in rework, it's important for construction professionals to understand the right tools. Pantera Tools has upgraded its new mobile app for subcontractors and general contractors. They now will gain access to more functionalities for broader use. The new app has an easy to use interface which helps them able to communicate seamlessly, while in the field. By syncing to your Pantera Tools account, you have the freedom to access all your project information without being tied to your desk. Pantera Tools ensures that everyone on the construction team can access and get project information in real-time. By keeping all data in one place, Pantera makes the construction process less risky and more profitable for professionals. "It has always been our mission to make the construction process simpler and more cost-effective. Our Mobile App does not require integration or additional pricing. We also make sure that we are not only better but less expensive than other field communication tools", states DeWayne Adamson, CEO of Pantera Global Technology.

New key features with the Pantera Tools mobile app include Daily Reports, RFI's, Document Management, and Punch List. With the updated Daily Reports feature, you now have the ability to create customized reports daily, weekly, or any custom cadence. Show your team accurate, updated, and real-time project information. Information such as weather, timekeeping, job or project expenses, deliveries, toolbox talks, photos, and surveys.

Pantera Tools is the software for construction professionals who are aiming to simplify their bids, projects, and communication. The NEW Pantera Tools Mobile App is now available for download on Apple iOS and Android.

