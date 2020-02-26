Introducing The New Rose Quartz + Charcoal Collection from Bioré® Skincare

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Vibes Only: You're stressed—and it's not doing you or your skin any favors. You've got a busy job, an even busier social schedule, and your on-the-go lifestyle seems to trigger your temperamental complexion. Let's face it, who wouldn't benefit from a little positive energy in their skincare routines?

Lather. Love. Repeat: Introducing the NEW Bioré® Rose Quartz + Charcoal Collection. This rose quartz and charcoal infused product line will help transform your skin and boost your mood, combining skincare and self-care all in one. Deep clean, purify pores and radiate self-love with rose quartz and natural charcoal, known for its ability to draw out impurities and trap them. This NEW collection of self-loving beauty products will purify your pores, while adding some self-care to your skincare routine—because sometimes, all you need is love!

Get Dirt Out. Pore Love In: Deep clean your skin and elevate your self-love level with the Bioré® Rose Quartz + Charcoal Collection:

Bioré® Rose Quartz + Charcoal Purifying Cleanser: Wash away daily dirt and oil with this purifying, deep cleanser that puts love in to radiate love out. The everyday cleanser infused with natural charcoal and rose quartz, dives deep into pores targeting daily dirt, excess oil, and impurities. Leaving skin seriously purified while adding in some self-love to energize you and your skin.

Bioré® Rose Quartz + Charcoal Gentle Pore Refining Scrub: This energizing scrub with natural micro-crystals leaves pores visibly smaller, skin oh-so smooth and seriously loved. It helps dissolve deep down dirt & oil while gently exfoliating, adding self-love to energize you and your skin

Bioré® Rose Quartz + Charcoal Stress Relief Clay Mask: Rinse away stress for soft, smooth skin that radiates energy and happiness. This deeply detoxing formula eliminates impurities, purifies pores and energizes your skin. The creamy clay mask penetrates pores for seriously purified skin and seriously good energy.

Bioré® Rose Quartz + Charcoal Pore Penetrating Bar: Gently cleanses and draws out dirt and oil for clean pores, while infusing self-love to energize you and your skin. Its invigorating fragrance will surely help to elevate your mood.

Bioré® Rose Quartz + Charcoal Marshmallow Foam Cleanser: This light & fluffy marshmallow foam deep cleans pores without over-drying, so it won't strip or deplete skin's natural moisture. Rinse away dirt, oil and makeup with this gentle, non-stripping cleanser. The cleanser's fine bubbling action dives deep into pores to effectively remove built-up dirt, oil, and make-up—leaving behind radiant, healthy looking skin.

How to Find Them: The Bioré® Rose Quartz + Charcoal Collection is available at mass retailers for $6.49. For more information, visit www.biore.com

ABOUT KAO USA INC. Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes Ban® antiperspirant deodorants; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® Frizz-Ease®, Luxurious Volume®, Sheer Blonde®, Beach Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red® professional hair care products. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

