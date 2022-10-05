Unveiling a new visual identity, new website, and refreshed positioning.

HASTINGS, Minn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 100 years, Smead has brought a spirit of innovation and integrity to keeping businesses and home offices organized. From manufacturing the first Bandless File System to mass-producing over 2 million wallets for the Armed Forces during WWII, Smead has shown its prowess to adapt and evolve as a company, while maintaining the highest quality craftsmanship. Today, Smead unveils its new rebrand, ushering in a new approach to uniting iconic legacy with a quintessential modern look. The new brand identity is rooted in Smead's heritage, innovation, and people — three key drivers defining Smead.

Introducing the New Smead

Smead's homegrown culture and understanding of the market is what empowered the company to prosper exponentially for more than a century.

Although modern filing has advanced in various concepts, it seems only fitting that Smead's storied history, spanning over a century, through four generations and thousands of products later, all began with the revolutionary Bandless File. This rebrand marks another milestone for Smead. In 2017, with the successful acquisition of U Brands, a fashion-forward and contemporary subsidiary, Smead embodies the past and embraces the present while looking toward the future with a fresh and pioneering approach to the market. Smead introduces a new visual identity, brand messaging, and website launch for a new and immersive shopping experience.

Innovation remains synonymous with the Smead name, with Smead repositioning itself in a new light; Casey Avent, CEO of Smead, is excited for the future, "With our new rebrand, and creation of a refreshed identity, Smead is prepared to take on the next century and continue our focus as a global leader in home and office products with strategic initiatives, product expansion, and continued growth.

Visit the new Smead.com to learn more.

