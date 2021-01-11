Introducing the Power Inspired Magnus One with Next Generation Graphics Prowess

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOTAC Technology, a global manufacturer of innovation, today announces an all-new ZBOX Mini PC of the E Series line, MAGNUS ONE. It boasts a high-performance, versatile design made to empower all end-user computing needs. MAGNUS ONE packs the most capable high-end hardware within the 8.3-liter compact chassis to deliver a powerful experience for daily tasks, gaming, entertainment, demanding workloads, and creative workflows.

MAGNUS ONE makes its debut with the opening of CES 2021, introducing an all-new vertically-positioned design that supports a desktop ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPU for the ultimate performance. It is the first ZBOX Mini PC equipped with a GeForce RTX 30 Series desktop graphics card, built with 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores for high-fidelity gaming. The new system also houses an Intel® Core™ i7 processor, upgradable memory and storage support, and robust connectivity options.

THE MOST POWERFUL MAGNUS

"MAGNUS ONE is our most powerful and future-proof Mini PC. It leverages enthusiast-level hardware including the most advanced GPU to offer a big leap in performance over previous generations of MAGNUS. The easy upgradability ZBOX Mini PCs are well known for continues on in the MAGNUS ONE," says Jacky Huang, Product Director of ZOTAC Technology. "It is a powerful, compact, and capable system designed to fulfill all computing needs."

OUTSTANDING COMPACT VERSATILITY

MAGNUS ONE embodies a minimal chic design featured on a variety of ZBOX models with a compact size of 8.3 liters, which includes an internal 500W 80+ Platinum power supply. With a compact footprint, users can tackle more productivity, and enjoy the zen of having more desk space. MAGNUS ONE also features a convenient design for easy upgradability. Unlock two screws at the rear, and simply remove the top lid and side panels for quick access to the internals to upgrade the SO-DIMM memory, Optane Memory, M.2 SSD, or 2.5" HDD/SSD.

POWER INSPIRED

The new MAGNUS ONE takes advantage of a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, featuring 8 cores with Hyper-threading for fast multithreaded workloads, faster creation, and faster gaming performance.

NEXT-GEN GRAPHICS PROWESS

MAGNUS ONE is equipped with the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 desktop graphics card powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the 2nd generation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX. It brings GPU acceleration and more powerful performance in a wide range of supported creative applications and supports the latest technologies including 2nd gen real-time ray-tracing and DLSS for AI-accelerated performance for incredible gaming.

COMPREHENSIVE CONNECTIVITY

MAGNUS ONE is outfitted with premium connectivity and a wide array of expandability, including one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4a for a multi-display setup of up to 4 displays. It also features four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, four USB 3.0 ports (one Type-C), plus the latest Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with the Killer AX1650 chipset, and support for dual LANs featuring one Gigabit LAN and one 2.5Gbps Killer E3000 port for more bandwidth intensive tasks.

AVAILABILITY

Available in Barebones for DIY enthusiasts, and a ready-to-go Windows configuration complete with 16GB DDR4 memory, 512GB M.2 SSD, 1TB 2.5-inch HDD, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit pre-installed.

