Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series: Change the Way You Experience the World

The Galaxy S20 series is Samsung's first, full 5G flagship lineup, featuring unprecedented 5G and AI camera technologies, built for the future of communications

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, a new series of flagship devices that fundamentally change the way we capture and experience our world. The Galaxy S20 5G series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung's largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 5G series makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better—enjoy personalized music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go.

"As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "As all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people's lives. With an incredible, AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love."

SHAPING THE FUTURE OF COMMUNICATION

With 5G, a new decade of mobile innovation is beginning. And to harness this new generation of connectivity, every device in the Galaxy S20 series—Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra—comes equipped with the latest 5G technology.1 In Canada, the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G are the first Samsung devices able to power new mobile experiences that take advantage of sub-6 capabilities.2 All three devices are capable of delivering non-standalone and standalone 5G capabilities.

CHANGING HOW WE CAPTURE

Now, more than ever, we capture our lives and tell our stories through our smartphones—and that is why the camera is the single-most important feature for consumers purchasing a new smartphone. Designed for the way we live, the Galaxy S20 5G series introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with our biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

Details in Stunning Clarity: With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 5G series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G have a 64MP camera. Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has a 108MP camera. Another benefit is that the larger sensors take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

Groundbreaking Zoom Capability : With Space Zoom technology on the Galaxy S20 5G series that uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, which includes AI-powered digital zoom, even when you are far away you can zoom in close. Use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G, or step-up to the revolutionary folded lenses on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which uses AI powered, multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view ever than before. 3

Single Take, Multiple Possibilities : Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 5G series can capture a number of photos and videos, such as Live Focus, cropped, Ultra Wide and more that capture your moments the best.

Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 5G series offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality4. When you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV and enjoy its best-in-class viewing experience5 or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. And, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using an action camera, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

DO WHAT YOU LOVE, BETTER

Galaxy makes the experience of everything we love to do on our phone, easier and better. With new features and impactful partnerships, inspired by open collaboration, the Galaxy S20 5G series is built for how we use our phones today.

Music : Whether you are just waking up, or heading to the gym, enjoy a personalized soundtrack based around your routine, thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines. With Music Share, extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during a road trip. 6

: Whether you are just waking up, or heading to the gym, enjoy a personalized soundtrack based around your routine, thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines. With Music Share, extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during a road trip. Exceptional Video Chat on Google Duo 7 : Video chat more easily with all of the most important people in your life on the Galaxy S20 5G series. With 5G, the Galaxy S20 series enhances the video chatting experience through a deep integration with Google Duo, bringing new Duo features first to Galaxy S20 series. Now, from the dialer, you can tap Duo to start a video call and enjoy, for the first time ever, FHD quality. Google Duo is compatible across operating systems, so you are not limited in who you can video chat with. Fit the entire family in the frame, using the wide lens; and talk to up to 8 friends, at once. 8

: Video chat more easily with all of the most important people in your life on the Galaxy S20 5G series. With 5G, the Galaxy S20 series enhances the video chatting experience through a deep integration with Google Duo, bringing new Duo features first to Galaxy S20 series. Now, from the dialer, you can tap Duo to start a video call and enjoy, for the first time ever, FHD quality. Google Duo is compatible across operating systems, so you are not limited in who you can video chat with. Fit the entire family in the frame, using the wide lens; and talk to up to 8 friends, at once. YouTube on 5G : Share your 8K videos with the world faster and better. Samsung has partnered with YouTube so you can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube—and with integrated 5G capabilities, experience ultra-fast upload speeds. 9 Galaxy users can get up to 4 free months of YouTube Premium to enjoy YouTube ad-free, offline, and while the screen is off. A YouTube Premium subscription is required. 10

: Share your videos with the world faster and better. Samsung has partnered with YouTube so you can upload your videos directly to YouTube—and with integrated 5G capabilities, experience ultra-fast upload speeds. Galaxy users can get up to 4 free months of YouTube Premium to enjoy YouTube ad-free, offline, and while the screen is off. A YouTube Premium subscription is required. Entertainment : Taking advantage of the pro-grade camera on the Galaxy S20 5G series, Netflix and Samsung are working together to put the Galaxy S20 5G in the hands of renowned directors to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals. Users can also discover Netflix's best-in-class content through an improved integration with Galaxy devices, enabling ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, Bixby, and Finder. 11

: Taking advantage of the pro-grade camera on the Galaxy S20 5G series, Netflix and Samsung are working together to put the Galaxy S20 5G in the hands of renowned directors to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals. Users can also discover Netflix's best-in-class content through an improved integration with Galaxy devices, enabling ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, Bixby, and Finder. Gaming: The Galaxy S20 5G series takes mobile gaming to the next level. With a 120Hz display, you'll have the ability to experience incredibly smooth gaming. Later this spring, Samsung partner, Microsoft, will launch its popular Forza Street in the Galaxy Store, marking the first time the game is coming to mobile. Combined with a fast processor, 12GB of RAM12, audio tuned by AKG and a game booster working in the background to optimize settings for peak performance, the Galaxy S20 5G series offers a powerful gaming experience.

EXPERIENCE ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

As our latest flagship device, the Galaxy S20 5G series features the premium technologies that Galaxy fans have come to know and expect. The most secure device Samsung has ever made, the Galaxy S20 5G series is protected by Knox—the industry-leading mobile security platform that helps protect the device from the chip level through to the software level. The Galaxy S20 5G series also features a new, secure processor which better protects against hardware-based attacks.

Powered by a big, intelligent battery, the Galaxy S20 5G series comes with a 25W fast charger, while the S20 Ultra 5G supports 45W Super Fast charging as well.13 The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard (128GB for Galaxy S20 5G; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB for Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G).14

With the Galaxy S20 5G series, you can also experience Samsung's cleanest, simplest, most intuitive interface yet with One UI 2. You can also use the Galaxy S20 5G series to control your smart home with SmartThings, achieve your health and wellness goals with Samsung Health, pay on the go with Samsung Pay, and more.15

GALAXY BUDS+

And with Samsung Galaxy Buds+, you can immerse yourself in your favorite music and podcasts. Sound by AKG, Galaxy Buds+ feature 2-way speakers; 3 mics for unparalleled sound and voice quality; and an incredibly long battery life—up to 11 hours from Galaxy Buds+ and an extra 11 hours in the case.16 Galaxy Buds+ app, Galaxy Buds+, is now iOS compatible, so you can enjoy a great audio experience no matter which device you use.17 And with the Spotify partnership, listen to the tunes and podcasts you love more easily by hitting play with a single press.18 In Canada Galaxy Buds+ will be available for $199.99 in black, blue and white.

GALAXY S20 5G SERIES AVAILABILITY

Starting on March 6, 2020, the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be available in various, classic colours.19 Pre-order will begin February 11 until March 5, 2020, with Galaxy Buds+ gift with purchase. °

Galaxy S20 5G : Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue (128GB + 12GB - $1,319.99 )

: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue (128GB + 12GB - ) Galaxy S20+ 5G : Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black (128GB + 12GB - $1,579.99 ); (512GB +12GB - $1,779 .99—Black only)

: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black (128GB + 12GB - ); (512GB +12GB - .99—Black only) Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black (Samsung exclusive) (128GB + 12GB - $1,849.99 ) (512GB + 16GB - $2,109.99 – Grey only)

As an additional bonus, Galaxy S20+ 5G or Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G devices pre-ordered from www.samsung.com/cabetween February 11 and March 5, 2020 will be eligible for up to 2,000 AIR MILES® bonus miles with purchase.±

Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on pre-ordered Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G or Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for $0 down and 0% interest for up to 36 months, making the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) as low as $52 per month for 36 months + tax‡

CARRIER AVAILABLITY

The Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be available at all major carrier and retail partners across Canada.

For more information about the Galaxy S20 5G series, https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s20/models/

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications20



Galaxy S20 5G Galaxy S20+ 5G Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic

AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic

AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic

AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support

*Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20's screen size is 6.2" in the full rectangle and 6.1" with accounting for

the rounded corners; Galaxy S20+'s screen size is 6.7" in the full rectangle and 6.5" with accounting for the

rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen size is 6.9" in the full rectangle and 6.7" with accounting

for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. *Default screen refresh rate is 60Hz. Requires screen setting at 120Hz screen refresh rate. Camera [Front camera]

10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚) [Rear camera]

Triple camera



Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)



Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚)

Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF

F2.0(76˚), OIS [Front camera]

10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚) [Rear camera]

Quad camera



Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)



Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚)

Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF,

F2.0(76˚), OIS DepthVision Camera [Front camera]

40MP, PDAF, F2.2(80˚) [Rear camera]

Quad camera



Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)



Wide-angle: *108MP, F1.8(79˚)

PDAF, OIS

Telephoto: **48MP, PDAF,

F3.5(24˚), OIS DepthVision Camera

*Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration **48MP for zooming only Dimensions &

Weight Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x

7.9mm

Weight: 163g Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x

7.8mm

Weight: 186g Dimensions: 166.9 x 76.0 x

8.8mm

Weight: 220g AP - 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 2.7㎓ (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5㎓ + 2㎓

- 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 2.8㎓ (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4㎓ + 1.8㎓

*May differ by market and carrier Memory 5G

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB

internal storage 5G

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB

internal storage

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB

internal storage

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB

internal storage 5G

16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB

internal storage

*May differ by model, color, market and carrier. *Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable

Memory &

SIM Card Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) *SIM card sold separately. Availability of Dual SIM may vary depending on country and carrier. *MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer. Battery 4000mAh (typical) 4500mAh (typical) 5000mAh (typical)

*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value

considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

Rated (minimum) capacity is 3880mAh for Galaxy S20, 4370mAh for Galaxy S20+ and 4855mAh for Galaxy

S20 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other

factors. Charging Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC *Wireless charging compatible with WPCWireless PowerShare *Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad,

and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may

vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires

power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party

items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in

charging speed. *Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such

as Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active,

S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such

as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. If

battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain

accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data

services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network &

Connectivity 5G

In Canada, Sub6 capabilities. (DSS)

LTE

Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload



Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM

Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload



Bluetooth

Bluetooth® v 5.0 , ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

*S20 only supports Sub6 *LTE: LAA is only for US *Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

*Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user

environment.

Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. Payment NFC, MST

* May differ by market, carrier and service providers. Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor,

Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Audio Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

*Earphones: Hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit



Audio playback format

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX,

OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Video Video playback format

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM









*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the

benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.



About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2019, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Admired Brands" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study." "Best Global Brands" list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com/ca.



























1 Check with your carrier for availability and details. Requires optimal 5G connection. 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations in 5G-ready countries. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment. 2 Check with your carrier for availability and details. 3 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom and 100x Super Resolution Zoom only available on Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G have 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom and 30x Super Resolution Zoom.

Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. 4 8K Video Snap allows you to capture 33MP photos straight from 8K video. 5 8K streaming available on 2019 and 2020 Samsung QLED 8K TVs. 6 Available on previous Galaxy series when upgraded to Android 10 after Galaxy S20 5G series launch. 7 *Google Duo is a trademark of Google LLC. 8 Availability and actual quality may vary depending on network conditions, country, and carrier. 9 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. 10 Terms and conditions apply. See https://shop.samsung.com/ca/youtubefor details. 11 Bixby will be available only in Korea and the US. Availability may vary by model, carrier and market. 12 Available in 16GB (512GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G only), 12GB (Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G). RAM capacity may vary depending on model and country. 13 *The USB Implementers Forum, Inc. (USB-IF) was established in 1995 to support and accelerate the market and consumer adoption of USB compliant devices. Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Super Fast Charging has been certified to be compliant to the USB standards which means your products have met the highest standards in the industry. This certification can be found on www.usb.org with the TID 2683, TID 2684.45W Super Fast Charger sold separately. 14 May vary by model or market. 15 May vary by model, market and carrier. 16 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. 17 The Galaxy Buds pairs with both Android and iOS (iOS 10 or higher) compatible smartphones via Bluetooth connection. 18 Availability may vary by country or carrier. 19 Colours and models may vary by markets, carriers and retailers.

°Terms and conditions apply. Click here for full details.

±Terms and conditions apply. Click here for full details.

‡Terms and conditions apply. Click here for full details. 20 Specs subject to change without notice. Specs vary by markets/carriers.

