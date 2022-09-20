Introducing WordPress VIP for Salesforce: a Powerful, Time-saving Integration for Content Marketers

Unites the ubiquity of WordPress CMS with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, resulting in faster, more accurate, on-brand email production

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WordPress VIP, the agile content platform that helps content teams move both faster and smarter to drive more growth, has announced a new integration that brings together WordPress—the world's most popular CMS—and the power of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud. WordPress for Salesforce is now available in the Salesforce AppExchange.

This product integration enables marketers to quickly access content from their WordPress VIP sites when creating engaging emails in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, a game changer for agile omnichannel content marketing.

WordPress VIP makes it easy to create more content and reuse content across channels, including in email campaigns. As the world's most used CMS, WordPress is a content hub that can power engaging customer experiences across a variety of channels. Because it is so easy to create content in WordPress VIP and measure its effectiveness using robust analytics, it's the engine that powers growth through content marketing.

The challenge of populating email—and a solution for marketers

In WordPress VIP's recent Content Matters 2022 Report, 78% of B2C and B2B marketers noted they use email as a primary distribution channel for their content marketing efforts. However, for users of Salesforce Marketing Cloud (and other email service providers), the task of populating email messages with brand-approved marketing content can feel arduous and time consuming, involving a lot of copying and pasting.

To address this challenge, WordPress VIP partnered with Salesforce and WordPress VIP Gold Agency Partner rtCamp to develop the first and only WordPress integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Now marketers leveraging Salesforce Marketing Cloud can execute their marketing campaigns more efficiently and with more relevant content—all with the click of a button.

How WordPress VIP for Salesforce works

Access web content from WordPress directly within Marketing Cloud's Email Studio.

Choose the content to populate in the hero section of your email or featured content section, pulling a feed of your most recent content. Access individual content pieces, feeds, or content categories to meet the needs of various marketing campaigns.

Format content to your exact needs. For example, include a featured image and/or excerpt, select two or three columns, or choose title/excerpt colors to match your brand requirements.

Schedule your email as you normally would.

"Content powers growth across channels, and email marketing remains one of the most effective channels in a marketer's toolkit," said Nick Gernert, CEO of WordPress VIP. "Our integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud lets marketers build better, more engaging email campaigns by integrating their CMS directly with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, activating their content to build emails that convert."

About WordPress VIP

Create better customer experiences with the world's most popular CMS. Built on the flexibility and ubiquity of WordPress, WordPress VIP—part of the Automattic family—empowers more content creators to build more content for more segments faster and deliver it across all their digital channels. Its built-in content analytics enable content teams to measure content performance, prove ROI and iterate smarter. Learn how we help customers like Salesforce, Merck, Capgemini, CNN, and Slack deliver amazing digital experiences at WordPress VIP.

About Automattic

At Automattic our goal is to make the web a better place. With products like WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, and WordPress VIP, we help support customers through web hosting, ecommerce, security and backups, enterprise infrastructure, and more. Automattic is a distributed company with more than 2,000 employees working from 98 countries speaking 121 different languages. We believe in open source and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

