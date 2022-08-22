Intron Health initiates research coverage of Xlife Sciences

Intron Health today published its first independent research report on Xlife Sciences (SIX: XLS). The coverage starts with a «Buy» rating and a target price of CHF 47. Intron Health has evaluated Veraxa Biotech AG, FUSE-AI GmbH, palleos healthcare GmbH and Laxxon Medical Corp. as short- and medium-term value drivers in Xlife Sciences. Intron health comes to a portfolio value of CHF 268 million with 9 of 25 project companies evaluated. The full analyst report can be viewed and downloaded from the Xlife Sciences website (https://www.xlifesciences.ch/news-kennzahlen).

Intron Health is a trading name and equity partner of New Street Research LLP; New Street Research is an independent research boutique focused on the TMT (Technology, Media and Telecommunications) sector globally.

In addition, Xlife Sciences announced today that the investment bank Stifel has taken over the so-called "market making" for the shares of Xlife Sciences in July 2022. Market makers are members of the stock exchange who provide bid and ask prices for certain securities, thereby ensuring sufficient liquidity in the trading of these securities.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, comments: "The publication of the first independent research report by Intron Health and the market making provided by Stifel for our shares are important milestones and relevant services for our investors."

Financial calendar

Zurich Capital Markets Conference 2022 15 September 2022

Baader Investment Conference 2022 19-23 September 2022

Investora 2022 Conference Zurich 21-22 September 2022

Semi-Annual Report 2022 28 September 2022

