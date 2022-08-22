|
Intron Health initiates research coverage of Xlife Sciences
Xlife Sciences AG
Intron Health today published its first independent research report on Xlife Sciences (SIX: XLS). The coverage starts with a «Buy» rating and a target price of CHF 47. Intron Health has evaluated Veraxa Biotech AG, FUSE-AI GmbH, palleos healthcare GmbH and Laxxon Medical Corp. as short- and medium-term value drivers in Xlife Sciences. Intron health comes to a portfolio value of CHF 268 million with 9 of 25 project companies evaluated. The full analyst report can be viewed and downloaded from the Xlife Sciences website (https://www.xlifesciences.ch/news-kennzahlen).
Intron Health is a trading name and equity partner of New Street Research LLP; New Street Research is an independent research boutique focused on the TMT (Technology, Media and Telecommunications) sector globally.
In addition, Xlife Sciences announced today that the investment bank Stifel has taken over the so-called "market making" for the shares of Xlife Sciences in July 2022. Market makers are members of the stock exchange who provide bid and ask prices for certain securities, thereby ensuring sufficient liquidity in the trading of these securities.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, comments: "The publication of the first independent research report by Intron Health and the market making provided by Stifel for our shares are important milestones and relevant services for our investors."
Financial calendar
Zurich Capital Markets Conference 2022 15 September 2022
Baader Investment Conference 2022 19-23 September 2022
Investora 2022 Conference Zurich 21-22 September 2022
Semi-Annual Report 2022 28 September 2022
Contact
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch
Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Telefon: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-Mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)
Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch
Disclaimer
Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
