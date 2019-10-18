Introspect Technology Extends Test Coverage for the MIPI Alliance C-PHY Standard Through the Introduction of a New Reference Termination Board

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of test and measurement tools for high-speed digital applications, today released a new MIPI Alliance® C-PHYSM reference termination board that supports version 1.2 and version 2.0 of this high-speed interface standard. The MIPI C-PHY standard is a physical-layer standard that allows for significant bandwidth improvements on constrained transmission channels such as those found inside mobile terminals or battery-operated sensor-intensive augmented reality architectures. Based on innovative signaling and encoding technologies, C-PHY devices require careful fixturing considerations when being measured, and this is where a reference termination board (RTB) such as the CRTB45 becomes valuable. The RTB engages a low-impedance, floating termination load upon the reception of a valid MIPI C-PHY high-speed signal and releases it automatically when the device under test enters low-power mode. These behaviors make the RTB indispensable not only for measuring device transmitters under realistic system-level load conditions, but also for calibrating pattern generator signals used for receiver stressed eye testing and characterization.

The CRTB45 MIPI C-PHY Reference Termination board offers the following key features:

Three simultaneous C-PHY trios for parallel testing applications

A USB-powered solution for convenient attachment to lab equipment

High-resolution digital control over the low-power (LP) signal detection threshold with precise and repeatable performance

Visual indicators for monitoring the termination mode under all signaling conditions

A simple user interface for selecting between automatic termination and manual termination modes. Both modes are necessary for testing the various operating conditions of MIPI C-PHY signals

Signal-integrity optimized traces and termination switches for supporting the highest operating data rates

The CRTB45 MIPI C-PHY Reference Termination Board is available today from Introspect Technology. It can be purchased directly and through any of our authorized distributors worldwide.

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012 through self-funding, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next smartphone or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

