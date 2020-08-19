IntSights Accelerates Expansion in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights, the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, today announced its commitment to advance its business strategy and growth in Asia Pacific. Fuelled by the burgeoning demand for cyber threat intelligence, IntSights plans to further expand its partner network, operations and support capabilities to extend the company's External Threat Protection (ETP) Suite to enterprises across the region.

Based out of its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore with presence in Hong Kong and Japan, IntSights' regional business is anchored by a growing team of experts from sales and pre-sales to systems engineering, channels and customer success. The company scales customer acquisition through its extensive network of channel partners including global system integrators (GSIs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), distributors and resellers.

"As enterprises in Asia Pacific expand their digital footprint to engage with their audience, they are increasingly aware of the need to stem vulnerabilities from cyber threats originating from the external environment," said Michael Tan, regional sales director of Asia, IntSights. "With our further expansion, we strive to maximize collaboration with partners and equip more organizations with actionable threat intelligence that will empower them to proactively identify, guard against and take down threats."

IntSights' global customers span multiple sectors including the government, e-commerce, healthcare, and finance. In Asia Pacific, the company counts a leading global insurer, top e-commerce companies, and some of the largest telecommunications providers and banks in Southeast Asia among its new logos.

"In Japan, more companies are looking to IntSights for our comprehensive cyber intelligence solutions," said Koichi Iwasaki, country manager of Japan, IntSights. "IntSights gives them visibility into the specific risks they face in their external networks, with cost-effective solutions and in-depth reports. We will continue to provide them with the best customer experience with a threat intelligence solution that is effective and accessible."

"Asia Pacific is a vital market for IntSights as more organizations are looking for a next-generation cyber intelligence solution to put in place appropriate safeguards before attacks happen," said Jason Thompson, COO & CMO, IntSights. "Our investment and commitment in the Asia Pacific market is pivotal as we continue to drive this momentum by delivering innovative, automated cybersecurity solutions and neutralize cyber threats from outside our customers' environments."

IntSights is revolutionizing cybersecurity operations with the industry's only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. Our unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities enable continuous monitoring of an enterprise's external digital profile across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive response. Tailored threat intelligence that seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for dynamic defense has made IntSights one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo.

