Intuit Announces New Updates to ProConnect Tax Online for Tax Year 2019

Today, Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) announced a wide variety of new features, updates and enhancements to its cloud-based professional tax preparation software Intuit® ProConnect™ Tax Online for Tax Year 2019. The software enhancements include behind-the-scenes upgrades, new forms and e-file capabilities.

Last year, tax reform was top of mind for tax professionals who were focused on helping clients navigate tax reform for the first time. Since then, Intuit has been making key improvements to ProConnect Tax Online to ensure continued, strong support for updated tax legislation and increased efficiency, productivity and peace of mind for tax professionals at both small and large firms.

ProConnect Tax Online Tax Year 2019 Updates

New features and enhancements available in Intuit ProConnectTax Online for Tax Year 2019 include:

Apply for Pay-by-Refund in ProConnect Tax Online: This allows for one-stop convenience of enrolling for Pay-by-Refund anytime without leaving ProConnect Tax Online. Taxpayers no longer have to wait to enroll -- the new easier-than-ever process means tax professionals can complete the application on behalf of their clients and monitor the status of the enrollment directly within the software.

Improved load times and speed: Intuit has made enhancements to allow for faster loading pagers and maximum efficiency for tax pros. It has also expanded and refreshed the tax return view, so professionals can work faster when checking or modifying data.

Enhanced collaboration for Intuit Link: Tax professionals are now able to use organizer templates and business collaboration, and now have the ability to build a client activity feed in order to quickly display client activity.

Point-of-need guidance: After reviewing 75 of the most commonly asked topics regarding complex returns, Intuit applied these answers to the respective points within the workflow. Rather than disrupting the flow to search for answers, tax pros can now click on-screen and keep working.

Over 134 new forms and 43 new e-file capabilities for returns, extensions, estimates and amended returns will be added to Intuit ProConnect Tax Online. Tax professionals can now also access enhanced help features inside their software — without leaving the workflow — including help articles, FAQs, peer community answers and tips. In addition, they can join the discussion in Intuit’s Accountants Community to post questions and get answers from experts and other tax professionals.

Tax professionals can read more about these additional enhancements and visit our training pages, where they will find training modules with content, videos and webinars about these features and more. For more information on features and updates, visit ProConnect.Intuit.com/Tax-Online.

