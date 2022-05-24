|
Intuit Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.79 billion, or $6.28 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $5.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.18 billion or $7.65 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.0% to $5.63 billion from $4.17 billion last year.
Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.28 vs. $5.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.58 -Revenue (Q3): $5.63 Bln vs. $4.17 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $0.94 - $1.00 Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $11.68 - $11.74 Full year revenue guidance: $12.633 - $12.674 B
