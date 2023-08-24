|
24.08.2023 22:07:41
Intuit Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intuit Inc. (INTU):
Earnings: $89 million in Q4 vs. -$56 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.32 in Q4 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $467 million or $1.65 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.43 per share Revenue: $2.71 billion in Q4 vs. $2.41 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.94 to $2.00.
