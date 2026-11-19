Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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19.11.2026 22:18:27
Intuit Inc. Reveals Climb In Q1 Profit
(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $695 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $780 million or $2.91 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $4.354 billion from $3.885 billion last year.
Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $695 Mln. vs. $446 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.59 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $4.354 Bln vs. $3.885 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.17 To $ 3.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.931 B To $ 4.954 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 22.88 To $ 23.12 Full year revenue guidance: $ 23.081 B To $ 23.365 B
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