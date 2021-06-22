Intuit Launches New Accelerator for AI-focused Startups to Help Communities Overcome Financial Challenges in North America

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), a leading global financial platform company known for products such as TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mint, and Highline Beta, a venture studio and venture capital firm, today announced the launch of the Intuit Prosperity Accelerator: AI. The new five-month program aims to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to advance the financial prosperity of consumers and businesses in North America.

The application of AI is revolutionizing how consumers and small businesses are benefiting from the company's products and services by delivering innovative, personalized offerings and experiences at scale. Intuit has been investing in AI on its platform for more than 15 years. The accelerator program is designed to leverage Intuit expertise to help startup participants unlock new strategies with AI to benefit their end users.

The program builds on the strength of the inaugural 2020 Intuit Prosperity Accelerator, which supported startups positioned to address the financial challenges Canadian consumers and small businesses face in the wake of COVID-19. The first cohort included eight startups and culminated with a Demo Day event in partnership with TechTO.

"As we begin to emerge from an undoubtedly difficult year, the newly enterprising North American innovators will be the key to our economic recovery,” said David Marquis, Vice President and Canada Country Manager at Intuit. "Given the success of the Intuit Prosperity Accelerator throughout the pandemic, we’re excited about the opportunity to connect with a new network of AI technology innovators and equip them with additional solutions to build a brighter future.”

"We are very excited about presenting this unique opportunity to startups across the globe, eyeing the North American market,” said Hussam Ayyad, Chief Accelerator Officer at Highline Beta. "Partnering with Intuit provides early-stage startups with the ability to tap into the network of a world-leading tech company with approximately 100 million customers globally. This offers collaborators unmatched market intelligence as well as the remarkable expertise of Intuit’s committed team.”

About the Program:

The Intuit Prosperity Accelerator: AI is designed for high-potential seed stage startups based in North America, who have AI-driven solutions with products in the market that aim to solve financial challenges. Applications from pre-seed or later stage companies will also be considered based on the fit with the program’s themes and interest areas. International startups are invited to apply and must demonstrate their value to the North American market. Successful applicants will have access to tailored content and dedicated coaching to help grow their businesses by using Intuit’s design thinking methodology, Design for Delight (D4D), and an opportunity for follow-on investment from Highline Beta. It will also provide exclusive access to AI experts, business mentors and a vibrant alumni startup community.

The Intuit Prosperity Accelerator: AI is now accepting applications until August 31st, 2021. Six to eight startups will be selected, with the program kicking off in October 2021.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to apply, visit: https://www.intuit.com/ca/prosperity-accelerator/

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

About Highline Beta

Highline Beta is a venture studio and venture capital firm helping big companies grow outside of their core through organic venture development and inorganic startup partnerships. Highline Beta is Intuit’s partner in the Intuit Prosperity Accelerator. Highline Beta designs, executes, and oversees the program, as well as advises on the selection of startups to participate. Learn more at Highline Beta.

