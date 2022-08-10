Intuit Mailchimp CEO and Co-Founder Ben Chestnut to take on Business Advisor Role; SVP of Intuit QuickBooks Money Platform Rania Succar assumes Mailchimp CEO Duties

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform behind QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced today that Ben Chestnut has made the decision to step back from his role as CEO of Intuit Mailchimp to take on a Business Advisor role within the organization.

"I wanted Mailchimp to join Intuit so we could create one growth platform for small businesses everywhere,” said Ben Chestnut, who has led Mailchimp as CEO since co-founding the business 21 years ago. "I have always seen the potential for Mailchimp – an iconic brand which is loved all over the world – to win globally. I’m excited to ensure its continued success by making room for talented new leadership that will help our employees and our business soar to the next level.”

Mailchimp became a part of Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group (SBSEG) in November 2021 following its acquisition by Intuit. Since the transaction closed, Ben has served as CEO of Mailchimp. Going forward, Ben will remain a part of Mailchimp’s senior leadership team, helping drive product innovation at Mailchimp while also leaning in on talent recruitment in the burgeoning Atlanta technology corridor. A key ambassador for the brand, Ben will continue to support Intuit’s growing presence in the Atlanta technology, business and civic communities, which is strong as a result of the longstanding investment Mailchimp has made since its founding there in 2001.

"Ben has been a visionary and caring leader whose passion for small businesses is coded into Mailchimp’s DNA,” said Alex Chriss, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Intuit Small Business and Self-Employed Group (SBSEG). "His continued contributions to the Mailchimp team will be invaluable as Rania Succar takes the helm, accelerating the business and helping Intuit bring the power of QuickBooks and Mailchimp together to serve small and mid-market businesses around the world.”

Rania Succar, a six-year veteran of Intuit, will add the role of Intuit Mailchimp CEO to her responsibilities. In her role as SVP of the QuickBooks Money Platform, Rania has a proven track record of accelerating business growth, and building and leading global teams through transformation. She brings to bear a wealth of experience from her prior roles at Merrill Lynch, McKinsey and Google, as well as her graduate and undergraduate studies at Harvard. Under Rania’s leadership, the QuickBooks Online Payments business has grown three-fold since she took the helm in 2018. Since Mailchimp is part of the Intuit Small Business Self-Employed segment, as Intuit Mailchimp CEO and SVP of the QuickBooks Money Platform, Rania will remain a part of the SBSEG leadership team reporting to Alex Chriss.

"I’m blown away by all that Ben and the Mailchimp team have done to help small businesses succeed,” said Rania Succar, Intuit Mailchimp CEO and SVP of the QuickBooks Money Platform. "I’m so honored to be joining this incredible brand and to be entrusted with guiding Mailchimp into its next chapter at a time when small and mid-market businesses around the world need us more than ever.”

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006137/en/