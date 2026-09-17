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17.09.2026 15:22:51

Intuit Reiterates Q1, FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU), a financial technology platform, on Thursday confirmed its guidance for first quarter as well as fiscal 2027.

The company expects full-year revenue of $23.279 billion to $23.512 billion, representing growth of 9% to 10%.

Operating income is expected to be $7.408 billion to $7.490 billion, up 26% to 27%. On an adjusted basis, operating income is expected at $8.063 billion to $8.145 billion, up 17% to 18%.

Intuit expects earnings per share (EPS) of $20.12 to $20.36, up 22% to 24%, and adjusted EPS of $22.88 to $23.12, up 23% to 24%.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue of $4.294 billion to $4.313 billion, up 11%.

First-quarter operating income is expected at $716 million to $729 million, up 34% to 37%, while adjusted operating income is expected to be $902 million to $915 million, up 26% to 28%.

The company sees first-quarter EPS to increase 8% to 10% to $1.71 to $1.75, while adjusted EPS is expected at $2.44 to $2.48, up 30% to 33%.

"As we look ahead, we have a significant runway. Our strategy is fueling the company's biggest growth drivers. We're focused on scaling our Big Bets and accelerating new customer growth to build durable, long-term growth for years to come," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chairman and chief executive officer.

Intuit shares closed down 3.38% at $318.13 on Wednesday.

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