Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
|
17.09.2026 15:22:51
Intuit Reiterates Q1, FY27 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU), a financial technology platform, on Thursday confirmed its guidance for first quarter as well as fiscal 2027.
The company expects full-year revenue of $23.279 billion to $23.512 billion, representing growth of 9% to 10%.
Operating income is expected to be $7.408 billion to $7.490 billion, up 26% to 27%. On an adjusted basis, operating income is expected at $8.063 billion to $8.145 billion, up 17% to 18%.
Intuit expects earnings per share (EPS) of $20.12 to $20.36, up 22% to 24%, and adjusted EPS of $22.88 to $23.12, up 23% to 24%.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue of $4.294 billion to $4.313 billion, up 11%.
First-quarter operating income is expected at $716 million to $729 million, up 34% to 37%, while adjusted operating income is expected to be $902 million to $915 million, up 26% to 28%.
The company sees first-quarter EPS to increase 8% to 10% to $1.71 to $1.75, while adjusted EPS is expected at $2.44 to $2.48, up 30% to 33%.
"As we look ahead, we have a significant runway. Our strategy is fueling the company's biggest growth drivers. We're focused on scaling our Big Bets and accelerating new customer growth to build durable, long-term growth for years to come," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chairman and chief executive officer.
Intuit shares closed down 3.38% at $318.13 on Wednesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intuit Inc.
|
16.09.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.26
|Aufschläge in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Intuit-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Intuit-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite leichter (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 fällt zum Start zurück (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite beginnt Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Intuit Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuit Inc.
|272,60
|-0,44%