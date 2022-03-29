Intuit Says Vigorously Challenge FTC Complaint On Free Tax Preparation Advertising Practices

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) said that it will vigorously challenge a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC. The FTC alleged that Intuit's advertising practices directed consumers who were eligible for free tax filing software from TurboTax or the IRS Free File Program to the company's paid tax preparation products.

"The FTC's arguments are simply not credible. Far from steering taxpayers away from free tax preparation offerings, our free advertising campaigns have led to more Americans filing their taxes for free than ever before and have been central to raising awareness of free tax prep," said Kerry McLean, executive vice president and general counsel of Intuit.

Intuit noted that it has always supported consumers filing for free as a founding member of the IRS Free File program and in other practices. The FTC's complaint fails to acknowledge the reality that Intuit was, at all times, in compliance with the IRS requirements.