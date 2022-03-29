|
29.03.2022 05:19:43
Intuit Says Vigorously Challenge FTC Complaint On Free Tax Preparation Advertising Practices
(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) said that it will vigorously challenge a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC. The FTC alleged that Intuit's advertising practices directed consumers who were eligible for free tax filing software from TurboTax or the IRS Free File Program to the company's paid tax preparation products.
"The FTC's arguments are simply not credible. Far from steering taxpayers away from free tax preparation offerings, our free advertising campaigns have led to more Americans filing their taxes for free than ever before and have been central to raising awareness of free tax prep," said Kerry McLean, executive vice president and general counsel of Intuit.
Intuit noted that it has always supported consumers filing for free as a founding member of the IRS Free File program and in other practices. The FTC's complaint fails to acknowledge the reality that Intuit was, at all times, in compliance with the IRS requirements.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intuit Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intuit Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuit Inc.
|436,95
|3,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf Deeskalation zwischen Russland und der Ukraine: US-Börsen letztendlich im Plus -- ATX beendet den Tag mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich positiv -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger in den USA griffen am Dienstag zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX knüpfte an seine Vortagesgewinne an und beendete den Handelstag im Plus. Mit Ausnahme von Festland-China legten die Börsen in Asien am Dienstag den Vorwärtsgang ein.