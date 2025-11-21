Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
|
21.11.2025 19:07:21
Intuit Shares Rise 6% After Announcing LA28 Olympic Partnership
(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) climbed 5.78 percent, gaining $36.85 to $674.29 after the company announced it will be a Founding Partner of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
The stock is trading at $676.16, compared with a previous close of $637.44 on the New York Stock Exchange. Today's trading range is between $659.51 and $681.98, with volume at about 1.77 million shares.
Intuit's 52-week range is $532.65 to $813.70.
The deal includes naming rights retention for Intuit Dome, which will host the men's and women's basketball competitions marking the first time Olympic venues can keep commercial names.
