Intuit Shares Rise 6% After Announcing LA28 Olympic Partnership

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) climbed 5.78 percent, gaining $36.85 to $674.29 after the company announced it will be a Founding Partner of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The stock is trading at $676.16, compared with a previous close of $637.44 on the New York Stock Exchange. Today's trading range is between $659.51 and $681.98, with volume at about 1.77 million shares.

Intuit's 52-week range is $532.65 to $813.70.

The deal includes naming rights retention for Intuit Dome, which will host the men's and women's basketball competitions marking the first time Olympic venues can keep commercial names.