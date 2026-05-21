Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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22.05.2026 01:16:00
Intuit Stock Was Absolutely Hammered After a Beat-and-Raise Quarter. Time to Buy on the Dip?
Shares of financial software giant Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) plunged 20% on Thursday after the company reported its latest quarterly results and outlined plans to cut about 17% of its full-time workforce. That drop comes on top of an already brutal year for the stock, leaving shares down more than 50% in 2026 and even further below the all-time high of about $814 reached last summer. What is unusual about this drop is that it followed what investors usually cheer: results above the company's own guidance and a higher full-year forecast. The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp also said it would expand its share repurchase program and raise its dividend.But there was a darker backdrop to the news. The market is asking whether artificial intelligence (AI) tools could erode the very part of Intuit's franchise that was supposed to be its moat. So has the sell-off gone too far, or are the worries justified?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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