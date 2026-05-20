Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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21.05.2026 00:03:38
Intuit To Cut About 3,000 Jobs Amid AI-Focused Restructuring
(RTTNews) - Financial software company Intuit Inc. (INTU) is reportedly laying off about 3,000 employees, or roughly 17% of its global workforce.
According to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the layoffs are part of a restructuring aimed at simplifying operations and accelerating its artificial intelligence strategy.
In a message to employees, CEO Sasan Goodarzi told employees the company is reducing organizational complexity and streamlining its structure to improve execution and product development.
The layoffs are intended to sharpen Intuit's focus on key growth priorities, including integrating AI capabilities across its financial software and services.
The company has entered separate multi-year partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic to embed AI models into Intuit's products, while also integrating Intuit's tax, accounting and financial tools into ChatGPT and Claude platforms.
Intuit joins a growing number of technology companies announcing workforce reductions tied partly to AI-driven operational efficiencies, including Block Inc., Amazon and Pinterest.
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