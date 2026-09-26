Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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26.09.2026 17:12:54
Intuit vs. Oracle: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between established software leaders requires balancing specialized fintech growth against broad enterprise cloud infrastructure. Investors must decide if Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) or Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) offers the better value today.
Intuit dominates the personal tax and small business accounting landscape through its suite of financial tools. Oracle has pivoted from legacy databases to become a major force in cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications. Comparing them helps clarify whether you prefer a consumer-facing fintech powerhouse or an infrastructure backbone for large organizations.
Intuit focuses on financial technology for consumers and small businesses. Its ecosystem includes well-known brands like TurboTax and QuickBooks, serving roughly 93 million users worldwide. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted how it relies on partnerships with third-party providers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for cloud services and distributes apps through platforms owned by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
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|Intuit Inc.
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