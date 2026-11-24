Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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24.11.2026 20:00:02
Intuit vs. Palo Alto Networks: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As digital transitions accelerate, investors must choose between established financial platforms and high-growth cybersecurity infrastructure. Deciding between Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) depends on your specific growth and valuation priorities.
Intuit provides essential tax and accounting tools for millions, while Palo Alto Networks secures the networks and cloud environments those same users rely upon. While both operate in the software space, they have different profiles in terms of profitability and market demand, making them frequent candidates for comparison in long-term portfolios.
Intuit serves approximately 93 million consumers, small and mid-market businesses, and accountants through its global financial technology platform. The company is a leading provider among tech stocks, offering critical tools like TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp. Distribution depends on third-party platforms such as those managed by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
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Nachrichten zu Intuit Inc.
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18.11.26
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17.11.26
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Analysen zu Intuit Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuit Inc.
|254,25
|0,77%
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|321,80
|-0,82%
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