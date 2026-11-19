Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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19.11.2026 12:17:02
Intuit vs. Zscaler: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Choosing between established software giants and high-growth security specialists requires a look at different business models. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) both offer essential tools but serve very different markets.
Intuit is a financial technology powerhouse serving millions of consumers and small businesses with its tax and accounting platforms. Zscaler focuses on securing cloud-based networks for large enterprises and government agencies. Comparing them helps you decide between a mature, highly profitable business and a faster-growing cybersecurity innovator.
Intuit is a global leader among tech stocks that provides financial services for consumers and businesses. According to its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, the company serves roughly 93 million users worldwide. Its strategy involves expanding into the mid-market segment and enhancing its platform with AI tools, such as the October 2026 acquisition of Sequence.
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Analysen zu Intuit Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuit Inc.
|254,00
|-9,99%
|Zscaler Inc Registered Shs
|182,50
|-2,96%