Intuitive Investments, Acceler8 Agree On Possible Offer For IIG By AC8

(RTTNews) - The independent directors of Intuitive Investments Group or IIG, and Acceler8 Ventures plc or AC8, announced they have reached agreement in principle on the terms of a possible all-share offer by AC8 for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of IIG, alongside the proposed admission of the enlarged group, to a listing on the equity shares category of the Official List maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market. The independent directors of IIG intend that they would recommend this possible offer.

The possible offer, if made, is based on an exchange ratio of: 2.6052 new AC8 ordinary shares per IIG ordinary share. The possible offer values the fully diluted share capital of IIG at approximately 600 million pounds.

At last close, Intuitive shares were trading at 168.08 pence, down 2.28%.