Grab Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C8H0 / ISIN: KYG4124C1096
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21.06.2026 12:06:00
Intuitive Machines' Big Cash Grab Isn't as Scary as It Looks
Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) spooked the stock market earlier this month, and its timing couldn't have been worse. (At least, from one perspective. More on that in a moment.)Shares of the space stock -- which, in 2024, became the first American company to land a spacecraft on the moon, and the first American anything to return to the moon in 50 years -- are down an astounding 46% in June.Yes, this is partly because the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO sucked all the oxygen out of the room last Friday, and vacuumed up all the investor cash that used to be invested in other space stocks. Still, Intuitive got the sell-off started all on its own when it announced plans on June 3 to raise $500 million in cash by selling a bunch of new shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Grab Holdings
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07.05.26
|Why the shift from savings glut to grab is good for investors (Financial Times)
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07.05.26
|Why the shift from savings glut to grab is good for investors (Financial Times)
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Grab veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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19.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Grab legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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23.03.26
|Delivery Hero-Aktie gewinnt: Grab Holdings kauft foodpanda Taiwan inn Millionendeal (finanzen.at)
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23.03.26
|Delivery Hero verkauft Foodpanda Geschäft in Taiwan an Grab Holdings Limited (Dow Jones)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Grab legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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18.01.26