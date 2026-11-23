Redwire Aktie
WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036
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23.11.2026 17:41:02
Intuitive Machines vs. Redwire: Which Space Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
The race to establish a permanent presence on the moon is creating significant opportunities for space infrastructure companies. Investors are looking at Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) to lead this new frontier.
Intuitive Machines focuses on lunar surface access and data communication services primarily for civil government agencies. Redwire offers a broader range of hardware and autonomous systems used across national security, commercial, and scientific space missions.
Intuitive Machines provides space infrastructure including spacecraft, lunar delivery services, and data transmission networks. It primarily serves NASA through programs like the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative and the Near Space Network. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as NASA historically accounts for a significant majority of its revenue. Its work includes participating in the growth of the defense stock market by supporting the Space Development Agency.
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03.11.26
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|Raumfahrt-Aktien nach SpaceX-IPO unter der Lupe: Chancen und Risiken für Rocket Lab, Redwire und AST SpaceMobile (finanzen.at)
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|Redwire, MDA, Rocket Lab & Co.: Raumfahrt-Aktien profitieren von IPO-Euphorie rund um SpaceX (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Redwire Corp Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
|8,97
|13,57%
|Redwire Corp Registered Shs
|5,96
|15,73%
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