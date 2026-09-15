Vertiv Holdings Aktie

Vertiv Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081

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16.09.2026 01:12:01

Intuitive Machines vs. Vertiv: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Is your portfolio better suited for the literal moon or the data-heavy infrastructure of Earth? Deciding between Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) and Vertiv Holdings LLC (NYSE:VRT) requires weighing long-term space exploration against immediate AI-driven growth.

Intuitive Machines builds the hardware for lunar landings and space communication, aiming for a permanent presence on the moon. Vertiv provides the cooling and power systems that keep massive data centers running. While both represent high-tech frontiers, they operate in wildly different environments and market cycles.

Intuitive Machines focuses on space infrastructure, offering lunar landers, satellite connectivity, and navigation services. It acts as a primary partner for NASA missions and serves commercial clients like Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) and Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK). A substantial majority of revenue is derived from a limited number of customers, primarily NASA and the U.S. government. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A- 12,10 0,32% Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
Vertiv Holdings 206,10 1,53% Vertiv Holdings

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