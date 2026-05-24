Intuitive Machine a Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007
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24.05.2026 14:08:00
Intuitive Machines Wins 2 NASA Contracts, Neither of Which Matters Much
With its shares up 240% over the past 52 weeks, Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) has gone from a little-known space stock to one of the hottest stocks on the planet (or maybe off-planet).Enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) is certainly one factor lifting Intuitive stock lately. It doesn't hurt that Intuitive is doing pretty well in its own right. Its most recent earnings report showed positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), revenue that nearly tripled year over year, and a huge book-to-bill ratio of 2.3 -- promising more strong revenue growth ahead.What's more, no sooner had earnings come out than Intuitive announced two more contract wins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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18.03.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)