Intuitive Surgical: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 20, 2026, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) announced planned price reductions on core instruments to drive broader procedure adoption across routine surgeries. Lowering procedure costs trades short-term revenue per case for long-term customer lock-in and expanded market volume. Three things management said stand out.

Management is extending instrument useful life and adding volume discounts to lower customer costs in routine procedures, which impacts instrument and accessory (I&A) revenue. This move sacrifices short-term revenue per procedure to expand total adoption in cost-sensitive outpatient settings.

Surgeons are moving routine procedures to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), which are outpatient care facilities. Intuitive is capturing this shift by placing cost-effective systems into ASCs to block competitors from establishing a foothold.

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