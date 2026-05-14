Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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14.05.2026 22:15:00
Intuitive Surgical Has Dropped 20% This Year. Wall Street Says It's Time to Buy.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a leader in the still-emerging field of surgical robotics in healthcare. It has 11,395 of its da Vinci systems installed worldwide. That total is up 12% year over year, so the company continues to grow its business at a rapid clip. But Intuitive Surgical is only a good choice for more aggressive growth investors. Here's why and why now could be a good time to jump aboard.Two-thirds of the 33 analysts who cover Intuitive Surgical have it as a buy or strong buy. Only one analyst has the medical device company rated a sell, with the rest calling it a hold. The average price target is 33% above the current stock price. In other words, there's a notable upside opportunity here.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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