18.04.2023 22:15:53

Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) reported a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $355.3 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $365.6 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $436.9 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.70 billion from $1.49 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $355.3 Mln. vs. $365.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.20 -Revenue (Q1): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.

