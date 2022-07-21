Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.07.2022 22:23:15

Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $307.8 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $517.2 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $414.5 M or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $1.52 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $307.8 Mln. vs. $517.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q2): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intuitive Surgical Incmehr Nachrichten