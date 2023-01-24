|
Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $324.9 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $380.6 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $438.7 million or $1.23 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.66 billion from $1.55 billion last year.
Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $324.9 Mln. vs. $380.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.
