Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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03.07.2026 18:00:00
Intuitive Surgical Is Down 28%, and Wall Street Is Piling On. Goldman Sachs Just Said Everyone Is Wrong -- and History Is on Its Side.
A 28% drop in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stock this year has left investors anxious, but an analyst from Goldman Sachs argues the panic regarding the medical device maker is rooted in a misunderstanding of two major changes to Intuitive's instrument lifetimes.Several analysts downgraded their positions in Intuitive after its first-quarter earnings, including those with Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC. David Roman of Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, upped the stock's price target to $558.Here is what changed, why the market reacted defensively, and what matters next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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