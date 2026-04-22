Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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22.04.2026 21:00:00
Intuitive Surgical Reports Another Blowout Quarter: Time to Buy the Stock?
Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) jumped on Wednesday after the robotic-assisted surgery pioneer reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. There was a lot to like from the update. Both system placements and procedure volume jumped sharply during the period.Is the company's latest report and the market's positive reaction to it a buy signal? Or are shares just too expensive?Image source: Intuitive Surgical.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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