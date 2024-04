Intuitive Surgical Stock Has 20% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst. Is the Stock a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

When it comes to robotic-assisted surgery, no one holds a candle to Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), a technological leader and pioneer in the field. The company's da Vinci platform is the gold standard in robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery. Being at the top of its field has been lucrative for investors, as the stock has surged 51% over the past year.One Wall Street analyst believes there's still plenty of upside ahead.Analysts at Citi raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $462 while maintaining a buy rating on the shares. That represents potential gains of 20% over the next year or so from the current price. The analysts said they expect "solid deliveries" in Q1 driven by Intuitive Surgical 's latest platform and pent-up demand in the medical device space. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel