Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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04.06.2026 20:07:00
Intuitive Surgical Stock Has Been Hit Hard in 2026. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Shares of robotic-surgery pioneer Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) have been pummeled in 2026, down about 26% and trading not too far from a 52-week low as of this writing. That has wiped nearly a third of the stock's value since it peaked above $600 in January, leaving it far behind the broader market this year.Two worries appear to be driving the sell-off. One is competition out of China, where homegrown surgical robots are gaining ground quickly. The other is newer and louder: OpenAI's late-May move into building its own robots, which has stoked fears that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant could one day push into robotic surgery.So, with the stock this beaten down, is it time to buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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