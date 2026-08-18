Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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18.08.2026 21:49:51
Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Having Its Worst Year Since 2008. What's Behind the Sell-Off?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is a leading company in the robotic-assisted surgical space. Its da Vinci machines are widely used, and surgeons have performed millions of procedures with them. Intuitive has significant growth potential, as it could help revolutionize the healthcare industry.This year, however, the healthcare stock has been nosediving. It's down around 30% thus far in 2026, and if that doesn't improve, it'll be its worst performance since 2008.What's wrong with Intuitive Surgical stock, and is it heading even lower, or could now be an opportune time to load up on this growth stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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