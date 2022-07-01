|
01.07.2022 17:30:00
Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Primed for a Rebound. Here's Why
With its shares down by more than 33% in the past 12 months, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has been hammered by the brutal bear market. Despite rising revenue and earnings over the last three years, the robotic surgery company's margins are still below their pre-pandemic level, and the market's sour sentiment toward growth stocks certainly isn't helping to boost its share price.Yet demand for its robotic surgical suites, as well as related services and accessories, remains quite strong, and there's no indication of a lasting slowdown which might portend a decline. In fact, Intuitive's valuation might well be approaching a point where investors will start to pile into the stock once again, assuming that they believe more growth is still on the way.Let's examine what's going wrong so that we can put its chances of a rebound in 2022 into context.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
