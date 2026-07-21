Intuitive Surgical Aktie

Intuitive Surgical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.07.2026 14:29:50

Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Trading at Multi-Year Lows: Is It a Bargain Buy?

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), maker of the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical systems, recently posted a strong quarter. But despite consistently solid numbers, the stock itself has been in a tailspin this year. As of Monday's close, it was down 38% thus far in 2026, and it's not just trading at a new 52-week low, but it's at a multi-year low as well; the last time it was at these levels was back in early 2024. What's behind the stock's struggles this year, and could this be a glorious opportunity for long-term investors to buy the stock at a discount?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intuitive Surgical Inc

mehr Nachrichten