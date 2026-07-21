Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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21.07.2026 14:29:50
Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Trading at Multi-Year Lows: Is It a Bargain Buy?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), maker of the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical systems, recently posted a strong quarter. But despite consistently solid numbers, the stock itself has been in a tailspin this year. As of Monday's close, it was down 38% thus far in 2026, and it's not just trading at a new 52-week low, but it's at a multi-year low as well; the last time it was at these levels was back in early 2024. What's behind the stock's struggles this year, and could this be a glorious opportunity for long-term investors to buy the stock at a discount?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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