Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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27.06.2026 19:15:00
Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Up Over 400%. Here's Why It's Still a No-Brainer Buy.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) makes the da Vinci surgical robot. It is a leader in the surgical robotics niche of the broader healthcare sector. The company has been growing rapidly, with its installed base of robots increasing 12% in 2025, to 11,106 systems. The installed base grew to 11,395 in the first quarter of 2026. Wall Street has rewarded the medical device company for its growth, with the stock up over 400% over the past decade. However, it goes through frequent and deep drawdowns, which could be an opportunity for investors right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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