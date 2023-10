Intuitive Surgical's Revenue Dipped: Is It Time to Sell?

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) dipped this week in response to a third-quarter report that seemed generally positive.Revenues for the leading manufacturer of robotic-assisted surgical systems climbed 12% year over year to $1.76 billion. Unfortunately, nervous investors were quick to notice that this figure was about $20 million lower than the company recorded during the previous quarter.Investors concerned that Intuitive Surgical's growth is stalling out knocked the stock down sharply in after-hours trading Thursday, and it was still down by more than 4% when the market opened on Friday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel