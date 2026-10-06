Inuit, AppLovin, and Lululemon Have Crashed More Than 50% in 2026. Are These Stocks Bargains or Busts?

Warren Buffett says he likes to buy stocks “when they're on the operating table," as that could unlock some great deals. Going against the grain and investing in stocks that are down big can yield great returns later on, but only if the businesses prove their doubters wrong. There are many stocks that won't recover and will simply continue declining.

Many stocks within the S&P 500 are down big this year, even with the broad index reaching new heights. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) have all lost more than half their value this year. Are any of these stocks worth buying, or are they destined to continue falling lower? Let's take a closer look at each one of these businesses to see why their stocks are struggling and if they can turn things around.

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