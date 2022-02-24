|
24.02.2022 23:32:49
Inuit Reports Q3 And FY Guidance
(RTTNews) - The California-based tech company, Intuit Inc. (INTU), projected a higher net income in the next quarter than the earnings guidance of the Street analyst.
The company expects to post earnings of $6.18 to $6.24 per share in the next quarter. On an adjusted basis, the earnings are expected to be in the range of $7.51 to $7.57 per share. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the earnings to be $7.17 per share.
For the full year, the earnings is projected to be between $2.44 billion or $7.00 per share, to $2.50 billion or $7.16 per share. After adjustments, the company projection for earnings was in the range of $4.37 billion to $11.48 per share to $4.43 billion or $11.64 per share.
21 analysts guided for $11.7 earnings per share for the full year.
For the full year, the revenue is also expected to grow in the range of $12.16 billion to $12.30 billion compared to the Street view of $12.27 billion.
